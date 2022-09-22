Is that online review real? Here’s how to spot a fake

Not all the reviews you see online are real -- here's how to spot a phony.

You’ve probably heard the saying, don’t believe everything you see on the internet.

The same rule goes for online reviews.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on the lookout for fake reviews online while shopping on big websites, like Amazon.

The BBB said ecommerce websites often have tools in place to analyze and remove fake reviews, but as sellers continually find new ways to craft fake reviews and hire thousands of people to post them, getting rid of every fake review quickly is nearly impossible. As a consumer, the key is knowing when to pass on a product by recognizing red flags in phony reviews.

The BBB offered some detailed steps on what to look for when you’re online shopping.

How to spot a fake review