The soaring cost of food is affecting your grocery bill and causing local restaurants to cut popular food items off the menu. It's a sign of the times, and the notice regarding the high cost of lettuce is getting reactions from customers. Antonio's restaurant in Canton is making it clear the cost of romaine lettuce is so high they've decided to cut salads from the menu.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – We know the cost of almost everything is rising, and it’s hitting all of us hard, and restaurants are no exception.

It’s gotten so bad that one dining spot is taking a staple off the menu.

Antonio’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in Canton Township is making it clear the cost of romaine lettuce is so high they’ve decided to cut salads from the menu.