Help Me Hank Toy Test: Local 4 parents challenged to find budget gifts for their kids to enjoy

Local 4 parents were challenged to do a Toy Test on a budget. The rules were simple, no spending over $25 and finding something your kid will enjoy. So, Kimberly Gill, Nick Monacelli, Hank Winchester, Sandra Ali, and Karen Drew set out to find gifts for their children.

Ali went to Target to purchase the Tech Deck Skateboard Park. The Mega Half Pipe set was $24.99, and the Flip and Grind set was $14.99. It was difficult for her children to set up, but once that was done, her kids could enjoy their gifts.

Gill brought her son Basil along for the Toy Test. He picked out Disney Pixar Cars on the Road Roll-and-Chomp Dino Vehicle for $19.99; The dinosaur car has a hinging mouth to eat the toy, Lightning McQueen. It was a significant hit.

Hank Winchester found himself at Home Goods to shop for his daughter Emma. According to Winchester, Home Goods has a large selection of dinosaur-inspired toys. His daughter was entertained by the dinosaur toy he picked out and a companion crafting box.

In a deal hunt, Monacelli went to Toy Box in Utica. For his three children, he found the Bath Bomb Scented Bakery ($22.99), a Recycle Container Truck ($19.99), and Extreme Sharks of the World ($19.99). The truck and the shark learning activity performed well with his children, but the bath bomb creator flopped.

Drew went to Target to shop for her daughter Morgan. She found the Farkle Dice Game for $7.99, Que Bella Express Core Gift Set, which is a spa face mask set, for $10, and Vaseline Rose Lip Balms and Treatments for $3.49. The affordable combination was a successful gift.