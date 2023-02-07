Want to see Beyoncé in Detroit? Here’s what we know about the pre-sale ticket process

DETROIT – The race is on for what’s going to be one of the hardest concert tickets to get for this summer.

First, it was Taylor Swift, now it’s Beyoncé and tickets to her show in Detroit set to go on sale soon.

Local 4 interviewed some members of the BeyHive to hear what their experience has been with pre-sale tickets. You can hear what Metro Detroiters are dealing with in the video player above.

Beyoncé recently won Grammys for best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording, best dance/electronic album and best traditional R&B performance. She has a total of 32 Grammys throughout her career.

Beyonce recibe el premio a mejor lbum de msica dance o electrnica por "Renaissance" en la 65a entrega anual del Grammy el domingo 5 de febrero de 2023, en Los Angeles. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)

