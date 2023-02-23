2 million Cosori air fryers recalled due to overheating hazard

More than two million Cosori air fryers have been recalled due to a potential to overheat and cause burns. Image courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

More than two million air fryers sold at popular big box stores and online are being recalled in North America due to a potential to overheat.

Cosori brand air fryers, owned by Atekcity Corporation, are being recalled after hundreds reported the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reports. Consumers are urged to stop using the product and to contact Cosori to receive a free replacement.

The recall affects two million products sold in the U.S., in addition to thousands more sold in Canada and Mexico, between June 2018 and December 2022. The air fryers, which retail for $70-$130, were sold at Target, Best Buy and Home Depot, and online at Amazon.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and more.

All of the recalled air fryers have the brand name “Cosori” printed on the front of them. The affected units include the 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes and were sold in black, gray, white, blue or red. The following model numbers have been recalled:

CP158-AF

CP158-AF-R19

CP158-AF-RXW

CP158-AF-RXR

CAF-P581-BUSR

CAF-P581-AUSR

CAF-P581-RUSR

CP137-AF

CP137-AF-RXB

CP137-AF-RXR

CP137-AF-RXW

CS158-AF

CS158-AF-RXB

CS158-AF-R19

CAF-P581S-BUSR

CAF-P581S-RUSR

CAF-P581S-AUSR

CO137-AF

CO158-AF

CO158-AF-RXB

CP258-AF

There have been reports of minor injuries and property damage, officials said.

Click here to see the entire recall notice from the CPSC.