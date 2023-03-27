Recall Roundup: Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle, natural gas boilers and other recalls to know

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of March 20, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between March 20 and March 23, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

Food and drug recalls this week include drugs, hot dog buns and brownie brittle. The information was provided by the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalls featured below do impact Michigan, but there are other recalls that were issued that do not impact the state. The recalls that do not impact Michigan are: Undeclared soy in sauces, wild bird food,

Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules recalled for impurity

Type : Drugs

Reason : Detection of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) Impurity

Company name : Ascend Laboratories LLC.

Brands: Ascend Laboratories

Ascend Laboratories LLC. is voluntarily recalling Dabigatran Etcxilate Capsules. USP 75 mg and 150 mg to the consumer/user level due to the presence of a nitrosamine.

N-nitroso-dabigatran, above the established Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) level. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.

Undeclared sesame in hot dog buns

Perfection Bakeries, d/b/a/ Aunt Millie’s Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sesame in “Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 Ct.” (FDA)

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : Potential or Undeclared Allergen/Sesame

Company name : Perfection Bakeries D/B/A Aunt Millie’s

Brands: Our Family

Perfection Bakeries D/B/A Aunt Millie’s is recalling 8 ct. packages of Our Family® White Hot Dog Buns because they may contain undeclared sesame.

The recalled “Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 ct.” were distributed in retail stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered the sesame-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame. At least one person has reported a reaction.

Gluten-free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle

Second Nature Brands' "Sheila G's Gluten-Free Reese's Pieces Brownie Brittle" (FDA)

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : Undeclared Wheat

Company name : Second Nature Brands

Brands: Sheila G’s

Second Nature Brands of Madison Heights, MI, is recalling its 4-ounce packages of Gluten Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle because they may contain undeclared wheat.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Gluten Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through online orders.

The product comes in a 4-ounce pouch UPC 711747011562 marked with lot codes SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 1S and SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 2S on the backside of pouch.

One illness has been reported to date in connection with this problem, to date.

Consumer product recalls

Consumer product recalls this week include lawn mower engines, ATVs and natural gas boilers. The information was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Engines sold on riding lawn mowers for burn, fire hazards

Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Engines Sold on Ferris and SCAG Riding Lawn Mowers Due to Burn and Fire Hazards (CPSC)

Name: Kawasaki FT730V-EFI Lawn Mower Engines

Hazard: The high-pressure fuel line can get damaged by contact with the fuel pump cover, causing a fuel leak that poses burn and fire hazards.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves Kawasaki engines used in riding lawn mowers sold under the Ferris brand name with mower models IS 700Z ZTR, ISX 800Z ZTR and ISX 2200Z ZTR and under the SCAG brand name with mower models Tiger Cat II and V- Ride II.

The recalled engines are model year 2018 through 2022 Kawasaki FT730V-EFI series. “Kawasaki FT730V EFI” is printed on the engine air filter cover. The engine model and serial number are located on the engine fan housing.

ATVs recalled for crash hazard

Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) recalled (CPSC)

Name: Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)

Hazard: The ATV’s A-arm can separate from the frame and cause loss of steering control, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves model years 2022 and 2023 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and model years 2022 and 2023 Tracker 600 ATVs.

The Arctic Cat Alterra 600 ATVs were sold in various colors, including green, gray and fossil (tan). The Tracker 600 vehicles were sold in various colors, including red, white, camo and gray.

Natural gas boilers recalled over burn hazard

Burnham Commercial Recalls Natural Gas Boilers Due to Burn Hazard (CPSC)

Name: Burnham Commercial Natural Gas Boilers

Hazard: Delayed ignition and/or flame rollout can occur with the boilers, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves the Burnham Commercial Series 8 EP Natural Gas Boiler and the Series 16H equipped with CSD-1. Both boilers are for commercial use and use natural gas as a fuel source.

The recalled units have the Q3452B2100/B pilot with the 90-degree mounting bracket. The brand names “Burnham Commercial” for the Series 8 and “Crown Boiler” for the Series 16H are stamped in metal on the front cover.

The model and serial number can be found on the boiler rating plate located on the vestibule panel located behind the front jacket panel of the boiler. These boilers are mostly found in industrial or commercial buildings.

