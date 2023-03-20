Recall Roundup: ATVs, strollers, heated blankets, frozen strawberries, formula, and other recalls

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of March 13, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between March 9 and March 17, 2023. Recalls are listed by the oldest announcement date to the most recent announcement date.

Food and drug recalls

Food and drug recalls this week include Omega-3 supplements for pets, an expansion of a Purina Pro Plan recall, granola and greek yogurt parfait bars, powdered infant formula and organic strawberries. The information was provided by the Food and Drug Administration.

Omega-3 supplements for cats and dogs

Type : Animal and veterinary

Reason : Potentially elevated levels of Vitamin A

Company name : Stratford Care USA, Inc

Brands: Multiple brands

Type : Animal and veterinary

Reason : Potentially elevated levels of Vitamin A

Company name : Stratford Care USA, Inc

Brands: Multiple brands

Stratford Care USA, Inc of Odessa, Florida is recalling multiple brands of Omega-3 Supplements for cats and dogs due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin A.

Ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the level of Vitamin A and the length of exposure. Symptoms of Vitamin A toxicity may include general malaise, anorexia, nausea, peeling skin, weakness, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and death.

More information and photos of products are available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets El Elemental Dry dog food

Type : Animal and veterinary

Reason : Potential Elevated Vitamin D

Company name : Nestle Purina PetCare Company

Brands: Purina

Type : Animal and veterinary

Reason : Potential Elevated Vitamin D

Company name : Nestle Purina PetCare Company

Brands: Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is expanding its voluntary recall of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food due to a supplier error resulting in potentially elevated levels of vitamin D in two additional product lots.

The food could have elevated levels of vitamin D. Consuming elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on how much the dog ate and for how long. Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction.

The expansion is for Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) 8 pound and 20 pound bags and includes 38100 19190 for the 8 pound bag and 38100 19192 for the 20 pound bag. The first 8 characters of the production code are 2213 1082 or 2214 1082.

More information and photos of products are available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Strawberry granola and greek yogurt parfait bar

Type: Food & Beverages

Reason: Listeria monocytogenes

Company name: Clio Snacks

Brands: Clio

Type: Food & Beverages

Reason: Listeria monocytogenes

Company name: Clio Snacks

Brands: Clio

Clio Snacks of Piscataway, N.J. is voluntarily recalling 581 cases of its Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea and gastrointestinal symptoms. If you are older or have a weakened immune system and experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food you should seek medical care and tell your medical provider about the contaminated food.

The product was sold at Walmart stores between 3/5/2023 and 3/8/2023. The impacted product comes in a single-serving box with UPC Code 854021008152, Lot Number 048C2023 and an expiration date of 4/30/2023 stamped on the side of the box. No illnesses have been reported.

More information and photos of products are available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powdered Infant Formula

Type: Food & Beverages

Reason: Potential Cronobacter sakazakii contamination

Company name: Perrigo Company plc

Brands: Gerber Good Start

Type: Food & Beverages

Reason: Potential Cronobacter sakazakii contamination

Company name: Perrigo Company plc

Brands: Gerber Good Start

Perrigo Company plc is issuing a voluntary recall of certain lots of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula in the U.S., that were manufactured at the Company’s Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin manufacturing facility from January 02, 2023 to January 18, 2023.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacteria commonly found in the environment. In most people it causes no symptoms but in some, particularly premature infants, infants under 2 months of age or infants with weakened immune systems fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy as well as other serious symptoms can occur.

More information and a list of products are available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Organic strawberries and frozen organic tropical blend

Type: Food & Beverages

Reason: Hepatitis A

Company name: Scenic Fruit Company

Brands: Simply Nature, Vital Choice and others

Type: Food & Beverages

Reason: Hepatitis A

Company name: Scenic Fruit Company

Brands: Simply Nature, Vital Choice and others

Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon is recalling frozen organic strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets and frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.

More information and a list of products are available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Consumer product recalls

Consumer product recalls this week include an ATV, two items that fail to provide child-resistant packaging, scented candles, heated blankets, lawnmowers, and a stroller. The information was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Polaris ATVs recalled over fire, crash hazards

Model Years 2021-2023 Sportsman 450 and 570 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) (CPSC)

Name: Model Years 2021-2023 Sportsman 450 and 570 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)

Hazard: An improperly assembled wiring harness can contact the brake line and/or vehicle frame during use which can result in a loss of the use of the front brakes and/or fire, posing fire and crash hazards.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves certain VINs of model years 2021-2023 Sportsman 450 and 570 ATVs. The recalled ATVs were sold in the following colors: green, blue, beige, red, camouflage, gray, titanium metallic, black, white, azure crystal and orange. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and Sportsman are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the ATV’s left rear frame. Consumers can enter their VIN online at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls to check if their ATVs are recalled.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Nurtec ODT prescription recalled over child-resistant packaging requirement

Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) orally disintegrating tablets, 75mg 8-Unit Dose blister pack (CPSC)

Name: Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) orally disintegrating tablets, 75mg 8-Unit Dose blister pack

Hazard: The recalled prescription drugs must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy: New instructions, repair

This recall involves prescription drugs Nurtec ODT 75 mg orally disintegrating tablets sold in cartons containing one blister card of 8 tablets. The tablets are in a non-child resistant blister card packaged in a carton that includes the name of the product, dosage strength, NDC number and expiration date. The dosage strength and expiration date are printed or stamped on the blister card.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Ecoxall sodium and potassium hydroxide packaging requirement

Ecoxall Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide (CPSC)

Name: Ecoxall Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide

Hazard: The products contain sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting the word “poison” for poisonous chemicals.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves the Ecoxall sodium hydroxide caustic soda beads and the potassium hydroxide flakes sold in two-pound plastic sealable bags. These products are commonly used for soapmaking and cleaning. The bag containing sodium hydroxide has a red label with “99% Pure CAUSTIC SODA BEADS Sodium Hydroxide/Lye” on the front. The UPC is “81009340058″ and is located on the front of the packaging, The bag containing potassium hydroxide has a blue label with “POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE FLAKES.” The UPC is “855126007125″ and is located on the front of the packaging. Ecoxall is printed on the front of the product.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Scented candles with glass lids

Fredericksburg Farms 10 Ounce Scented Candles with Glass Lids (CPSC)

Name: Fredericksburg Farms 10 Ounce Scented Candles with Glass Lids

Hazard: Some of the glass lids are too tight causing the jar to break when the lid is forcibly removed, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves 10-ounce Scented Candles in a square glass jar with a glass lid. The model number and UPC code are printed on the label on the bottom of the jar. Fredericksburg Farms is printed on the front of the jar.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Sunbeam queen size heated blankets

Sunbeam® Queen Size Heated Blankets recalled. (CPSC)

Name: Sunbeam® Queen Size Heated Blankets

Hazard: The recalled heated blankets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves the Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blanket, model number 32810027. The blankets were sold with detachable controllers and in the following colors: beige, ivory, light green, dark blue, light blue, burgundy, dark gray, light gray and gray violet. The Sunbeam logo and the model number are printed on the wash label affixed to the blanket.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Robotic lawn mowers

STIHL docking stations sold with STIHL iMOW® robotic lawn mowers recalled. (CPSC)

Name: STIHL docking stations sold with STIHL iMOW® robotic lawn mowers

Hazard: The docking station’s printed circuit board can short circuit when exposed to moisture, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves the docking station supplied with the STIHL iMOW, an autonomous battery-powered lawn mower. The docking stations are gray and orange. “iMOW” is displayed on the top of the mower and “STIHL” is displayed on the top of the mower and the top of the docking station. The recalled docking station’s serial number is located on a label at the base of the docking station. The following models and serial numbers are included in this recall.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Mockingbird single strollers

Mockingbird Single Strollers recalled (CPSC)

Name: Mockingbird Single Strollers

Hazard: The lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.

Remedy: Repair

Mockingbird Strollers are made of aluminum and are black or silver in color. The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green. The recall expansion includes Mockingbird Single Strollers with a lot number between 18322 and 22278, and lot numbers 23174 and 23175 only. The lot number is a five-digit number that can be found on the white product label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

The previous edition of the Recall Roundup can be found right here.