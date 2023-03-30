‘You damaged my car’: How to avoid falling for this Detroit parking scam

A new elaborate parking scam is already costing some victims big money.

This scam is focused on almost anyone who drives, especially those who may park in a public lot or valet their vehicle.

These high-tech thieves send you messages making you believe you’ve damaged their car while in a parking lot -- however, in most cases, they’re just looking for money or your personal information.

A text message can make you believe your car was involved in a crash -- but it’s a scam. The scammer wants you to think you struck a car in a public lot. In some cases your number is picked randomly but in others it may be linked to a certain lot or valet service.

In one case, the following text was sent: “You damaged my car. I need your name, insurance, and information.”

Local 4′s Hank Winchester called a number associated with these messages, and here is what he was told:

Hank: I’m calling regarding the accident. Where did it happen?

Man: Near the river, near Gucci, not far from LCA.

Hank: This seems very suspicious.

What should you do if you get a call like this one? If you don’t recall being in an accident, just hang up or don’t respond to the text. They may be fishing for personal information.