Recall Roundup: Fiberglass sledgehammers, ground cumin, vitamin B, and more recalls to know

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of April 17, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between April 17 and April 23, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

Food and drug recalls this week include ground cumin, vitamin B, and shrimp. The information was provided by the FDA and the USDA.

The recalls that don’t impact Michigan include a pretzel recall, curry powder, various Jabsons nut/legume products, HighKey Mini Treats, and a recall of crab dip.

Ground cumin recalled over possible presence of Salmonella

Type : Food & Beverages | Spices, Flavors & Salts | Foodborne Illness

Reason : Salmonella

Company name: Lipari Foods

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of a specific lot of Lipari Branded Ground Cumin Tubs manufactured by International Food due to potential presence of Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

BioActive Vitamin B recalled over undeclared milk allergen

Type : Dietary Supplements, Vitamins

Reason : Undeclared milk

Company name: EuroPharma, Inc.

EuroPharma, Inc. of Green Bay, WI is voluntarily recalling its Terry Naturally® BioActive Vitamin B™ 60 count and EuroMedica® Active B Complex 60 count products, because they may contain undeclared milk.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide through retail stores, mail order, and direct delivery.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. expands recall of medium shrimp due to possible under processing

Type : Food & Beverages, Shellfish, Foodborne Illness

Reason : Potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum

Company name: Kawasho Foods USA, Inc.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. of New York, NY, is announcing an expansion of its February 26, 2023, voluntary recall of canned GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz. to now recall all lots of this product.

Kawasho Foods is taking this step out of an abundance of caution due to a concern that there is a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

Kawasho Foods made this decision after receiving additional information from the Food and Drug Administration.

Consumer product recalls

Consumer product recalls this week include sledgehammers, sleepwear, robes, and more. The information was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

2.2 million DeWALT fiberglass sledgehammers recalled due to impact injury hazard

Name: DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers

Hazard: The head of the sledgehammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves certain DeWALT, Stanley FATMAX and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers. The recalled sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range between 14″ and 36″ in length.

The DeWALT sledgehammers are yellow and black, the Stanley sledgehammers are yellow and black and the Craftsman sledgehammers are red and black. Each sledgehammer has the brand written on the handle.

The model numbers of the DeWALT and Craftsman hammers are marked on the hammer head. Model numbers of the Stanley hammers are located on a sticker on the handle.

NewCosplay children’s sleepwear recalled due to violation of federal flammability standards, burn hazard

Name: Children’s sleepwear

Hazard: The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves Changshu Lingshang Trading Co. LTD NewCosplay branded children’s button-up, long-sleeved, one-piece sleepwear garments.

The garments are made of 100% polyester and were sold in size 5 in a yellow chicken character print. The side seam label has the fiber content and washing instructions. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size and “NEWCOSPLAY.”

NewCosplay children’s sleepwear recalled due to violation of federal flammability standards, burn hazard

Name: Children’s sleepwear

Hazard: The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves Taizhou Jiawang Trading Co. LTD NewCosplay branded children’s button-up long-sleeved, one-piece sleepwear garments.

The children’s sleepwear are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 4T through 10 years in “Charmander” and “Pikachu” characters. The side seam label has the fiber content and washing instructions. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size and “NEWCOSPLAY.”

Bagno Milano recalls children’s robes due to violation of federal flammability standards, burn hazard

Name: Children’s robes

Hazard: The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves “Natura Cotton” branded children’s 100% cotton terry cloth robes. The robes are long-sleeved, hooded and have two front pockets and two side seam belts for tying the robe together in the front.

They were sold in sizes 1 year through size 13 years and in the following colors: white, gray, cream, blue, navy, purple, pink and orange. The sewn-in neck label displays “Made in Turkey”, “100% Cotton” and washing instructions.

Lil Anglers recalls children’s fishing rods due to violation of federal lead content ban

Name: Children’s Fishing Rods sold with Kid Casters No Tangle Combos

Hazard: The fishing rods contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy: Refund, Replace

This recall involves children’s fishing rods which were sold in a variety of colors including blue, green, orange, pink and red.

The rods were sold as part of the Kid Casters No Tangle Combo which includes a 34-inch inline rod and reel combo, plastic casting plug, rattle bobber and a pre-tied snap swivel. The reel has a 3.3:1 gear ratio and is equipped with a 6 lb. line.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled fishing rods away from children, stop using them and contact Lil Anglers for a full refund or free replacement fishing rod.

Multi-purpose kids helmets sold at Walmart recalled due to risk of head injury

Name: Lelinta Multi-Purpose Kids Helmets

Hazard: The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect a child in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves the Lelinta multi-purpose kids helmets. The helmets were sold in pink and blue with elbow, knee and wrist guards in a mesh bag. The helmets have black straps and a black and red buckle.

They were labeled as medium, fitting head circumferences from about 19.3 inches to about 21.7 inches. Model V-1906-S is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet.

Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets immediately and contact Lucky Global for a full refund. Lucky Global is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Youth inline skates recalled due to fall hazard

Name: Rollerblade® Fury Inline Skates and Rollerblade® Fury brake supports

Hazard: The brake support for the rear brake of the inline skates can fracture or separate, which can reduce user stability, increasing the risk of a fall.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves Rollerblade Fury Black/White and Fury G Black/Pink youth inline skates.

The skates were sold in three adjustable sizes, with ranges of 12J-2, 2-6 and 5-8. “Rollerblade” is printed on the frame of the skate, on the wheels and on the power strap. SKU number FURY B BKWH 07067000787 or FURY G BKPK 070671007Y9 is printed on the skate tongue label. This recall also includes the Fury brake support which was distributed as a service part.

Fresh water well pumps recalled due to risk of electric shock

Name: DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps

Hazard: The pumps are not adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock hazard to the user.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves the DynaDrive Pumps with model numbers DD60-10NPT and DD90-11NPT and serial numbers between 190791000 and 223365720.

The recalled products are water pumps used to stabilize water pressure for fresh water wells. The pumps are constant pressure pumps with an integrated single phase to 3 phase variable speed controller. The pumps have a yellow canister attached to a stainless steel metal casing and aluminum-coated motor.

A product identification label sticker is located on the side of the black controller that includes the model and serial number for the unit.

