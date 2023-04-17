Recall Roundup: Meijer salads, Costco crispy bars, Amazon children’s clothes, other recalls to know

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of April 10, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between April 10 and April 16, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

Food and drug recalls this week include premade salads, crispy bars, and kids colostrum supplements. The information was provided by the FDA and the USDA.

Meijer recalls premade salads over listeria

Meijer recalls premade salads over listeria. (FDA)

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

Company name: Meijer

This recall is part of a larger Revolution Farms recall. Fresh From Meijer premade salads are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled premade salads have a Fresh From Meijer sticker on a clear plastic container.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

More salads recalled for possible listeria contamination

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

Company name: Fruit Ridge Farms, BELL’S BISTRO

The fresh salads with chicken and ham were produced on various dates from March 10, 2023, through March 24, 2023.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they used FDA-recalled lettuce to produce the fresh salad with chicken and ham products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

More information is available on the USDA’s website, click here.

Recall of SimplyProtein peanut butter chocolate crispy bars sold at Costco expanded

Recall of SimplyProtein peanut butter chocolate crispy bars sold at Costco expanded. (FDA)

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : Undeclared tree nuts (cashew)

Company name : Wellness Natural USA Inc.

Brand: SimplyProtein

Wellness Natural USA Inc. of Wilmington, DE is expanding their voluntary recall of its SimplyProtein® Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar, which is sold in a 15-count variety pack that contains two other flavors, because it may contain undeclared cashews. The initial recall which included a single lot has been expanded to include all lots within expiration, the Best Before dates are indicated below. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were only distributed in Costco stores nationwide in the United States.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Super Kids Colostrum supplement recalled over undeclared milk allergen

Super Kids Colostrum supplement recalled over undeclared milk allergen. (FDA)

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : Undeclared milk

Company name: Rico Perez Products, Inc.

Rico Perez Products, Inc. of Miami, Florida is voluntarily recalling 60-count bottles of Dr. Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum chewable tablets, because they may contain undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Dr. Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum chewable tablet was distributed at Dr. Rico Perez Vitamin & Supplement stores locations in California, Florida, New Jersey, and New York and online via the company website.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Consumer product recalls

Consumer product recalls this week include audiovisual carts, battery packs, and children’s clothes. The information was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Audiovisual carts recalled due to serious tip-over hazard -- 3 deaths reported

Audiovisual carts recalled due to serious tip-over hazard -- 3 deaths reported. (CPSC)

Name: Luxor A/V carts

Hazard: The recalled audiovisual (A/V) carts can become unstable when loaded with heavy objects, such as cathode-ray tube televisions (CRT TVs). When loaded with heavy objects such as CRT TVs, the recalled A/V carts pose a tip-over hazard to children, which can result in serious injury or death.

Remedy: Repair

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Luxor Workspaces LLC, of Waukegan, Illinois, are announcing the recall of about 84,700 plastic and metal audiovisual carts due to a serious tip-over hazard to children. In addition, approximately 1,650 audiovisual carts were sold in Canada.

Three children have died, and one child was seriously injured in incidents where recalled A/V carts carrying a “box” shaped television (CRT TV) tipped over and landed on them. The incidents occurred between 2006 and 2016. All consumers, including individuals, schools, daycare centers, and places of worship, among others, that use these carts to transport audio or video equipment where children may be present should be aware of the danger posed by the carts when loaded with CRT TVs.

Consumers should stop using the recalled carts immediately and contact Luxor for a free repair.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Backup battery packs recalled over fire hazard

Backup battery packs recalled over fire hazard. (CPSC)

Name: Flo Smart Water Monitor Lithium-Ion Battery Back-Ups

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery back-up can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves the Flo Smart Water Monitor Lithium-Ion Battery Back-Ups. The Flo Water Monitor Battery Backup device was an optional add-on accessory that could be purchased separately to extend certain features of Moen’s Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff in the event of a power disruption. Only the battery back-up is being recalled. The dark gray rectangular battery has the FLO logo printed on the lower right-hand side. A sticker showing the status of the light on battery is printed on the lower left-hand side as well as model number 920-001.

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using their recalled battery back-up and contact Moen for instructions to disable their battery back-up before disposing of the unit in accordance with applicable laws for the disposal of lithium-ion batteries.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Children’s robes recalled due to violation of federal flammability standards, burn hazard

Children’s robes recalled due to violation of federal flammability standards, burn hazard. (CPSC)

Name: Children’s robes

Hazard: The recalled children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy: Replace

This recall involves children’s robes. The robes consist of 100% cotton, have two functional front pockets and an attached belt. The robes were gifted in children’s sizes 0 through 6T and in natural and alabaster colors. The sewn-in neck label displays the brand “goumikids” and the robe’s size. The inside tag has the material content, washing instructions and “Made in China, designed in Portland, OR.”

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact Goumi. Consumers should destroy the robes by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Kids nightgowns sold on Amazon recalled due to violation of federal flammability standards, burn hazard

Kids nightgowns sold on Amazon recalled due to violation of federal flammability standards, burn hazard. (CPSC)

Name: Arshiner Children’s Nightgowns

Hazard: The children’s nightgowns fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves Arshiner-branded children’s long-sleeved nightgowns. The 94% polyester 6% spandex nightgowns have a lace trimmed neck collar, lace hemline and cinched elastic at the wrists. They were sold in sizes 4 through 13 years and in 10 prints: “Cat Meow” print in blue, “Sleeping Cat in Cup” print in purple, “Polka Dots Cat” print in orange, “Reindeer Cat and Snowflakes” print in red, “Panda Dream Big” print in blue, “Hamburger and Fries Best Friends” print in pink, “Fairy” print in purple, “Green and Navy Plaid” print, “Cat Catwalk Ready” print in navy, and “Sloth Just Do Nothing” print in pink. “Arshiner,” “Made In China” and the size are printed on the nightgown’s neck label.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Children’s bathrobe sold on Amazon recalled due to violation of federal flammability standards, burn hazard

Children’s bathrobe sold on Amazon recalled due to violation of federal flammability standards, burn hazard. (CPSC)

Name: FunnyPaja Children’s Bathrobes

Hazard: The recalled children’s bathrobes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves FunnyPaja’s children’s 100% polyester fleece plush hooded bathrobes. The bathrobes have an adjustable and attached waist belt that is sewn into the side seams and two functional front pockets. The bathrobes were sold in sizes 2T through 14 Years in 17 different prints and patterns: Pink Dinosaur, Wine Red, Navy, Cool Car, Dino Fossil, Green Dinosaur, Blue Shark, Blue Black Plaid, Dinosaur Home, Cool Spaceman, Green Crocodile, Grey Excavator, Black White Plaid, Blue Dinosaur, Cool Buffalo Plaid, Royal Blue and Navy Bear. “Made in China,” the Chinese size designation and the washing instructions are printed on the neck label.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

