Kroger to end weekly newspaper circulars, go digital after high-tech update in US

Kroger is ending something that used to be a staple of American life for generations. The company is ending its weekly specials circular in newspapers and going digital.

Attention Kroger shoppers looking for deals the circular that’s been dropped on your doorstep for years is getting a high-tech update.

It will still be in the store, and you can still call to get one delivered, but it will no longer be dropped with your newspaper.

Long time shoppers don’t love it.

But Kroger follows a trend urging you to download the app and become a local customer to get the same deals.

While this change could impact the newspaper profits, it can help the shoppers save more; however, some worry about seniors or those without smartphones getting the same access to bargains.