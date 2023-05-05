Millions of UAW retirees health benefits stolen due to third-party security breach in Metro Detroit

A Help Me Hank alert has been issued over a massive security breach that could impact millions of UAW retirees.

NationsBenefits let people enrolled in the plan know about the breach recently, but it happened back in January.

“I don’t get it,” said Brooks Vickers. “Why do they wait so long to tell us about it?”

Vickers, a UAW Ford retiree, got the news in a letter Thursday (May 4) with information regarding the massive hack that first happened months ago.

The UAW Ford retiree grew concerned that all his information was just out there.

“Somehow, third-party security wasn’t that good, and the next thing I know, a bunch of retirees got a letter, and it happened in January, and I’m just now finding out about it,” Vickers said.

The hack of NationsBenefits holdings happened in January, and now we are learning what happened.

A third-party vendor named Fortra the company was targeted in a high-tech cyber attack, and as a result, many people’s personal information was compromised and leaked.

The compromised information included:

People’s first and last names

Gender

Health plan ID numbers

Social security numbers

Home addresses

Date of birth

Medicare numbers

The company has offered protection for two years and has worked to contact those impacted.

“Finances, bank accounts,” Vickers said. “What’s the next thing they’re going to get ahold of? That’s my biggest fear, but then you got all my accounts and social security. How much is that going to be affected by it?”

If you’re concerned, you can contact NationsBenefits directly by clicking here if you haven’t heard anything.

You can also take advantage of the free credit monitoring and lock down your own credit by contacting the Better Business Bureau. The BBB says if you’re notified about a hack, take it seriously.

Free credit monitoring is now being offered for two years.