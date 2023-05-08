65º

White House pushes for airlines to provide refunds, accommodations when there are delays, cancellations

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

The White House is pushing for airlines to boost refunds.

The Biden Administration is pushing for airlines to boost refunds if your flight is delayed or canceled.

Under the new proposal, airlines would have to cover expenses due to flight inconveniences.

To learn more, watch the video player above.

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4’s Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV’s “Help Me Hank” Consumer Unit. Hank works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off people in our community.

