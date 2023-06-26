Recall Roundup: Ceramic mugs, baby shark bath toys, and baby monitors -- and more recalls

The Recall Roundup tracks recalls issued by the FDA, CPSC, and the USDA that impact Michigan and beyond.
This edition of the Recall Roundup features recalls announced between June 19 through June 25, 2023.
Food and drug recalls
The following list was provided by the FDA and/or the USDA:
- Tasty Kitchen chicken noodle soup: Around 13,561 pounds of chicken noodle soup products that were not presented for import reinspection into the U.S. is being recalled. More here.
The following products were recalled, but do not impact Michigan: Ready-to-eat pork rind product, frozen fruit, Tome Corse sheep milk cheese imported from France, organic pineapple,
Consumer product recalls
The following list was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission:
- Dive computer: The recalled Poseidon M28A Dive Computers can stop working due to intake of water causing a malfunctioning depth sensor resulting in a loss of dive data for the diver, posing an injury hazard. More here.
- Iron supplements: Nationwide Pharmaceutical is recalling iron dietary supplements because the packaging does not meet child-resistant packaging requirements. More here.
- Ceramic mugs recalled for fire hazard: Boost The Mood is recalling ceramic mugs because they are mislabeled as microwave safe and the metallic print on the mug can spark. More here.
- Baby shark bath toys: Robo Alive junior baby shark sing and swim bath toys are being recalled because a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin and be impaled, cut or punctured. More here.
- Hurtle multi-purpose helmets recalled: Hurtle multi-purpose helmets are recalled because they do not comply with the positional stability requirements of the U.S. More here.
- Steam humidifiers recalled: Research Products is recalling steam humidifiers because they contain a specific type of electrode wire with a “D” shaped connector that can loosen, causing arcing and/or overheating, posting a fire hazard. More here.
- Chair recalled for fall hazard: Havertys Concord Dual Power Recliner Chairs are being recalled because the chair back can detach, posing a fall hazard. More here.
- Baby monitor poses fire hazard: Zooby video baby monitors for cars are being recalled because the battery can malfunction, overheat and burst into flames. More here.
