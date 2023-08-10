Pressure cookers sold at Target, Lowe’s, on Amazon recalled over burn hazard

Sensio is recalling several pressure cookers under multiple brand names due to a burn hazard. Images courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Pressure cookers sold at popular stores like Target, Macy’s, JCPenny, Lowe’s and online on Amazon are being recalled due to a potential burn hazard.

A recall alert was issued Thursday, Aug. 10 for Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux, and Cooks electric pressure cookers, as well as Bella stovetop pressure cookers. Officials say the lids on the pressure cookers can unlock and move while in use, which can cause the hot contents to “unexpectedly splash out” and potentially burn the user.

Sensio, the company behind the pressure cookers, has reportedly received 63 reports of incidents related to the recall. Of those reports, 61 burn injuries were reported, in which second- and third-degree burns were sustained to people’s faces, torsos, arms and hands, officials said.

Customers are being told to immediately stop using the recalled products, and to contact Sensio directly for a refund.

Affected products

The following brands and model numbers are affected by this recall:

Electric pressure cookers

Stovetop pressure cookers

The products are sold on Amazon and other websites, and at Target, Macy’s, Lowe’s, JCPenny, and Kohl’s stores nationwide between September 2015 and September 2020.

How to get refund

Consumers should contact Sensio directly to obtain a refund.

Visit Sensio’s recall web page by clicking here. Customers can also call Sensio’s toll-free number at 855-647-3125 anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.