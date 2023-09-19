68º
Join Insider

Help Me Hank

Help Me Hank breaks down new minivan safety ratings

New safety crash testing suggests minivans might not be as safe as once thought.

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Tags: Automotive, Crash Safety
When you think about minivans, safety is probably the first thing you think about.

DETROIT – When you think about minivans, safety is probably the first thing you think about.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released new safety ratings for minivans and the results may surprise you. The new safety crash testing suggests minivans might not be as safe as once thought.

The IIHS said the problem is that automakers are too focused on front-seat safety and not as much on the rear passengers. The focus on technology upgrades in recent years has not been a focus for those sitting in the back.

You can watch Hank Winchester’s full story in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4’s Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV’s “Help Me Hank” Consumer Unit. Hank works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off people in our community.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram