Help Me Hank

Recall Roundup: Dog food, Kraft Singles, and more recalls to know from September 2023

Recalls issued between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

FDA and CPSC recalls in September 2023. (FDA/CPSC)

The Recall Roundup tracks recalls issued by the FDA, CPSC, and the USDA that impact Michigan and beyond.

This edition of the Recall Roundup features recalls announced between September 1 through September 30, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

FDA recalls September 2023. (FDA)

The following list was provided by the FDA and/or the USDA:

  • Animal and veterinary drugs: Merck Animal Healthis recalling batches of Banamine in the U.S. due to the presence of particulate matter. The drug is used for injection in cattle, swine, and horses. More here.
  • Antifungal oral medication: Scynexis is recalling Brexafemme due to potential cross contamination with non-antibacterial ß-lactam drug substance. More here.
  • Whole cantaloupe: Eagle Produce LLC is recalling whole cantaloupe because it could be contaminated with Salmonella. More here.
  • Penzys Spices recall: Penzeys Spices is recalling some of its 2.2-ounce jars of Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle because they may contain undeclared sesame seeds. More here.
  • All Universal Meditech products: Universal Meditech Inc. is recalling all products manufactured between March 2021 and November 2022 because the company is going out of business. More here.
  • Not Fried Chicken recall: Life Raft Treats is recalling Not Friend Chicken buckets and ice cream products due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. More here.
  • Sucralfate oral recall: VisaPharm LLC is recalling one lot of Sucralfate Oral Suspension, 1g/10mL, due to Bacillus cereus contamination in the product. More here.
  • Cachapas de Maiz Paisa: Tama Corp is recalling 24-ounce packages of Cachapas de Maiz Paisa because they may contain undeclared wheat, soy, and Yellow #5. More here.
  • Kraft Singles recalled: Around 83,800 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices have been recalled due to a wrapping machine issue. More here.
  • Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake: David’s Cookies is recalling 960 units of Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake that were sold in Walmart stores across the country. More here.
  • Homestyle Hamburger Buns: Knickerbocker is recalling 16-ounce packages of Homestyle Hamburger Buns because they contain undeclared milk. More here.
  • Mooncake recall: Sheng Kee of California is issuing an allergy alert on undeclared egg in Mooncake products sold nationwide. More here.
  • Cyclosporine recall: Novatis is recalling one lot of its Sandimmune oral solution due to crystal formation in some bottles. More here.
  • Oral rinse recall: TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for kids is being recalled due to microbial contamination identified as yeast. More here.
  • Nut Diet Max recall: Nut Diet Max Nuez de la India Seeds and Capsules recalled because the FDA determined the products appear to be yellow oleander, which is toxic. More here.
  • Victor dog food: One lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus is recalled because it may be contaminated with Salmonella. More here.
  • Ground beef recall: American Foods Group, LLC, doing business as Green Bay Dressed Beef, LCC, a Green Bay, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 58,281 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O103. More here.
  • Kirkland soup warning: The FDA issued a health alert for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup because it says it’s gluten-free, but it is not gluten-free. More here.
  • Banquet brand frozen chicken strips: Conagra Brands, Inc, a Marshall, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips entree products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic. More here.

The following products were recalled, but do not impact Michigan: Ginger snap milk chocolate, butternut squash, pork chicharrones, meat pizza products, canned meat product, chicken grillers, pork products, port fronk hock, and smoked sausage.

Consumer product recalls

September CPSC recalls. (CPSC)

The following list was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

View previous editions of the Recall Roundup | View other recall coverage

