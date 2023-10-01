Recall Roundup: Dog food, Kraft Singles, and more recalls to know from September 2023

FDA and CPSC recalls in September 2023.

The Recall Roundup tracks recalls issued by the FDA, CPSC, and the USDA that impact Michigan and beyond.

This edition of the Recall Roundup features recalls announced between September 1 through September 30, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

FDA recalls September 2023. (FDA)

The following list was provided by the FDA and/or the USDA:

The following products were recalled, but do not impact Michigan: Ginger snap milk chocolate, butternut squash, pork chicharrones, meat pizza products, canned meat product, chicken grillers, pork products, port fronk hock, and smoked sausage.

Consumer product recalls

September CPSC recalls. (CPSC)

The following list was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

