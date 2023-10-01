Recall Roundup: Dog food, Kraft Singles, and more recalls to know from September 2023

The Recall Roundup tracks recalls issued by the FDA, CPSC, and the USDA that impact Michigan and beyond.
This edition of the Recall Roundup features recalls announced between September 1 through September 30, 2023.
Food and drug recalls
The following list was provided by the FDA and/or the USDA:
- Animal and veterinary drugs: Merck Animal Healthis recalling batches of Banamine in the U.S. due to the presence of particulate matter. The drug is used for injection in cattle, swine, and horses. More here.
- Antifungal oral medication: Scynexis is recalling Brexafemme due to potential cross contamination with non-antibacterial ß-lactam drug substance. More here.
- Whole cantaloupe: Eagle Produce LLC is recalling whole cantaloupe because it could be contaminated with Salmonella. More here.
- Penzys Spices recall: Penzeys Spices is recalling some of its 2.2-ounce jars of Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle because they may contain undeclared sesame seeds. More here.
- All Universal Meditech products: Universal Meditech Inc. is recalling all products manufactured between March 2021 and November 2022 because the company is going out of business. More here.
- Not Fried Chicken recall: Life Raft Treats is recalling Not Friend Chicken buckets and ice cream products due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. More here.
- Sucralfate oral recall: VisaPharm LLC is recalling one lot of Sucralfate Oral Suspension, 1g/10mL, due to Bacillus cereus contamination in the product. More here.
- Cachapas de Maiz Paisa: Tama Corp is recalling 24-ounce packages of Cachapas de Maiz Paisa because they may contain undeclared wheat, soy, and Yellow #5. More here.
- Kraft Singles recalled: Around 83,800 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices have been recalled due to a wrapping machine issue. More here.
- Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake: David’s Cookies is recalling 960 units of Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake that were sold in Walmart stores across the country. More here.
- Homestyle Hamburger Buns: Knickerbocker is recalling 16-ounce packages of Homestyle Hamburger Buns because they contain undeclared milk. More here.
- Mooncake recall: Sheng Kee of California is issuing an allergy alert on undeclared egg in Mooncake products sold nationwide. More here.
- Cyclosporine recall: Novatis is recalling one lot of its Sandimmune oral solution due to crystal formation in some bottles. More here.
- Oral rinse recall: TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for kids is being recalled due to microbial contamination identified as yeast. More here.
- Nut Diet Max recall: Nut Diet Max Nuez de la India Seeds and Capsules recalled because the FDA determined the products appear to be yellow oleander, which is toxic. More here.
- Victor dog food: One lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus is recalled because it may be contaminated with Salmonella. More here.
- Ground beef recall: American Foods Group, LLC, doing business as Green Bay Dressed Beef, LCC, a Green Bay, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 58,281 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O103. More here.
- Kirkland soup warning: The FDA issued a health alert for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup because it says it’s gluten-free, but it is not gluten-free. More here.
- Banquet brand frozen chicken strips: Conagra Brands, Inc, a Marshall, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips entree products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic. More here.
The following products were recalled, but do not impact Michigan: Ginger snap milk chocolate, butternut squash, pork chicharrones, meat pizza products, canned meat product, chicken grillers, pork products, port fronk hock, and smoked sausage.
Consumer product recalls
The following list was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission:
- Onewheel Electric Skateboards: The skateboards can stop balancing the rider if the boards’ limits are exceeded, posing a crash hazard that can result in serious injury or death. More here.
- Polaris RANGER XP: The passenger side seat belt buckle bracket was not properly welded, which could result in the seat belt anchor point separating from the frame, posing an injury hazard to consumers. More here.
- Secura Air Fryers: A wire connection in the air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. More here.
- Rust-Oleum Professional Fluorescent Pink: The can’s spray valve assembly can detach with force, posing an impact injury hazard. More here.
- Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins: The recalled dietary supplements contain iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. More here.
- Insect Killer3 Value Packs: The aerosol containers can rupture and leak, posing injury and laceration hazards. More here.
- Trek Allant+ 7 bicycles with Tektro brakes: The rear brake hose can kink and break when turning the handlebars causing the rider to lose control of the bike, posing a crash hazard. More here.
- Road Cranksets: The recalled bonded crank parts can separate and break, posing a crash hazard to consumers. More here.
- DreamAway 8-inch Mattresses: The mattresses could have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process allowing mold to develop and posing a health risk to individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold. More here.
- Men’s clasp beaded bracelets: The clasp on the beaded bracelet contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. More here.
- Rainbow Road Series Board Books: The plastic binding rings can detach from the books, posing a choking hazard to young children. More here.
- DR Power Chipper Shredders: Pieces of metal can come loose from inside the shredder’s housing and be ejected, posing a laceration hazard. Also, the hopper can become detached from the shredder, posing a laceration hazard. More here.
- HONEY JOY Infant Swings: The swing violates the Safe Sleep for Babies Act because the product was marketed for infant sleep and has an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. The swing also violates the Safety Standard for Infant Swings. More here.
- Insignia and Yardbird fire tables with lava rocks: The lava rocks can split and eject from the fire table, posing burn and impact injury hazards. More here.
- Generac Portable Generators: The recalled generators’ fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards. More here.
- Honda Lawnmowers and Pressure Washer Engines: The improperly manufactured camshafts in the engines can cause the starter rope to suddenly retract when pulling to start, posing an injury hazard. More here.
- STIHL MSA 300 chain saws: The chain saw can take longer to brake than expected, posing a laceration hazard. More here.
- Foldable Bistro Set Chairs: The wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard. More here.
- Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits: If a water bead is ingested, it expands and can pose ingestion, choking and intestinal obstruction hazards inside a child’s body, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and a risk of death to a child. More here.
- Disc brake calipers sold on Lectric e-bicycles: The mechanical disc brake calipers located on the front and rear of the e-bike can fail resulting in loss of control, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider. More here.
- ADC brand 30 lb. capacity stacked commercial clothes dryers: The recalled clothes dryers can overheat and ignite the clothes load, posing a fire hazard. More here.
- ARGO Xplorer ATVs: Incorrectly installed check valves and vent hoses can lead to fuel overflow, posing a fire hazard. More here.
- Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR Bicycle Tires: The tire bead can unseat from the rim and lead to rapid air loss in the tires, resulting in loss of control and posing a fall hazard. More here.
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas Compact Regulators: The regulators could leak gas, posing a fire hazard. More here.
- Emporia Smart Plugs: The recalled smart plugs are not adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock to the user. More here.
