70M sour candies sold at Walmart, Five Below, Amazon recalled over choke hazard

About 70 million units of Toxic Waste Slime Licker candy sold at stores like Walmart and Five Below are being recalled due to a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission on Oct. 5 announced the recall of Candy Dynamics’ Slime Licker and Mega Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy. Officials say the “candy’s rolling ball can detach from the product’s container into a child’s mouth,” creating a choking hazard.

No injuries have been reported from consuming the candy, but the company has received two reports of the applicator ball detaching.

The recalled candy was sold at Walmart, Five Below, on amazon.com, on CandyDynamics.com, and at other retailers around the U.S. between June 2015 and July 2023. Customers who purchased the recalled products are urged to not consume them, and to instead “contact Candy Dynamics to receive free shipping to return their non-empty product,” the CPSC said.

The following products are included in the recall:

To request a refund, consumers can call Candy Dynamics at 877-546-0483 anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or make a request online right here. Consumers will be required to return products that are full. The company says it will not accept empty product.