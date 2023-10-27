Pressure cookers recalled after hot liquids ejected during venting cause severe burns

Pressure cookers sold nationwide at Best Buy and on Amazon are being recalled because they pose a burn hazard.

The Insignia pressure cookers have incorrect volume markings on the inner pot, which can cause consumers to overfill the pot. This can cause hot food and liquids to be ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick release method or opened when its contents are pressurized.

Best Buy has received 31 reports of incidents where the contents were expelled under pressure, including 17 reports of burn injuries. The reports included second-degree and severe burns.

Around 930,000 units of the pressure cookers were sold nationwide at Best Buy stores and online at bestbuy.com and on Amazon. People who own the pressure cooker should immediately stop using it and contact Best Buy for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating lock valve.

The recall involves Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers with model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, or NS-MC80SS9, and inner cooker pots with model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9, sold separately as replacements. The electric pressure cookers and inner cooker pots are six- and eight-quart capacity. The brand name INSIGNIA appears on the front of each unit and on its permanent on-product label.

The model number is printed on the permanent on-product label on the side of the cooker. The inner cooker pots are black with a non-stick coating and embossed markings indicating cup and liter measurements.

The pressure cookers should never be filled beyond two-thirds capacity when pressure cooking. The lid should also be fully locked before pressure cooking is started and the floating locking valve should have dropped before anyone opens the lid.

---> Check here to find the latest recall coverage