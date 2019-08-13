After Help Me Hank investigation, work begins on dangerous sinkhole in Detroit

DETROIT - A sinkhole that kept growing and wasn't getting the attention it deserved was an eyesore and a big danger in a Detroit neighborhood.

That's why people who lived nearby reached out to Help Me Hank. View the previous report here: Residents on Detroit's east side dodge dangerous sinkhole.

The sinkhole was huge, but with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department on scene, it should soon be a distant memory.

Keith Clarke has two daughters and he was concerned for their safety. He was thrilled to see the repairs getting underway.

A viewer emailed helpmehank@clickondetroit.com, raising concerns over the issue and asking Local 4 to contact the city.

DWSD was quick to respond. The sinkhole was caused by two issues. It was a storm drain that collapsed, which makes it more complicated than a standard sinkhole. The other issue was a slow-moving contractor.

The repair may take a few days.

