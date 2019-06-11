Catching up with a teen targeted years ago by racist bullies on a Bloomfield Hills school bus

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - Local 4 caught up with a teenager who graduated from high school years after being bullied on a school bus in Bloomfield Hills.

The story of Phoenix Williams made headlines in 2015 when video captured him being targeted by racial hatred. At the time, Phoenix was just 13 years old.

Local 4's Hank Winchester caught up with Phoenix, who didn't let the negative experience define him. He learned from it and said his life has changed for the better.

He was surrounded by family members, friends and classmates as he signed his letter of intent for college.

"Phoenix is going to be going to play tennis at Howard University," the announcer said. "It's very exciting."

It's been quite a journey for the teenager, at times getting very painful.

"I feel like there's a place for everyone here on this earth, and you might not be in it now, but eventually you'll get there at a certain point, where you'll feel welcomed and you'll feel like you're at home," Phoenix said.

In 2015, he felt anything but welcomed. He was the victim of constant bullying on the bus, so he used his cellphone to capture the abuse on tape.

When Phoenix first shared his story, he had no idea what would happen. His story got national attention, but, more importantly, it also sparked change in the predominantly white Bloomfield Hills School District.

After a protest, the district took action. Racial sensitivity training was offered and those responsible for the bullying were held accountable.

"I learned, really, to fight through all of that, and to persevere," Phoenix said.

The road wasn't always smooth. Phoenix said he was known by some as the student who "called out his classmates." Others knew him as the person who took a stand against bullying.

"I felt like I started to form my own identity once people started to know me," Phoenix said. "Still, in the back of their heads, it's still probably the kid who recorded all that stuff in eighth grade, but I feel that now that has a name associated with it: Phoenix."

He said he's no longer the 13-year-old who was victimized on the bus. He's a tennis state champion, and executive member of the Black Student Alliance and a dedicated student.

Phoenix said when his mother wanted to move him out of the school district, he insisted on staying. When she wanted him to settle the battle the old-fashioned way, Phoenix preached calm.

"I definitely wanted to take it to the streets, if you will," his mother said. "I am from the east side of Detroit. But he really got me back centered, like, 'Mom, no. We're going to do this a different way. If I go public and tell everybody what happens, not only do I think it's going to help me, but there are other students in school that are going through this, too, and I think it's going to help them, too.'"

Phoenix wants to study broadcast journalism in college. He said he saw firsthand how sharing his story helped many others.

"I want to be able to tell other people's stories," Phoenix said. "I want to be able to spread awareness about different issues, just like you, Hank."

