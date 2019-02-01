Consumers Energy says it's prepared to better handle near-shutdowns in future

DETROIT - A top boss with Consumers Energy addressed the company's response during the polar vortex after some customers were angered by being asked to turn down thermostats due to a fire at a compressor station.

Other customers praised Consumers Energy for getting out in front of what could have been a total shutdown of the system.

Consumers Energy officials said they're prepared should this happen again.

The request by Consumers Energy for customers to turn down thermostats sparked a major debate on social media.

Garrick Rochow, the senior vice president of operations at Consumers Energy, said the near-disaster won't happen again.

The fire at the Ray Township compressor station strained the system, forcing Consumers Energy to make the request. Customers came through for the company, and they will be rewarded with smaller bills.

You can hear Rochow's full comments in the video posted above.

