Detroit man calls out city for breaking promise that water wouldn't be wrongly turned off again

DETROIT - A Detroit homeowner is calling out the city after his water was shut off despite officials promising it wouldn't happen again.

Ron Gibson said he has dealt with this issue before. He lives in a duplex in Detroit, and for some reason when his neighbor is past due, the city shuts off water to both of their homes, even though Gibson is up to date on payments.

The same thing happened in 2018. Help Me Hank took Gibson's concerns to the top boss at the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department. Gary Brown promised it would "never happen again."

But it did happen again, and Gibson called Local 4.

