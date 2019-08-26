Evergreen Cemetery in Detroit responds to investigation into disturbing conditions inside mausoleum

DETROIT - A video taken inside a local mausoleum has left many people stunned. Cremains, caskets and debris appeared to be left open right in front of resting places.

Local 4 first took viewers inside Friday, and now we have learned what is being done to improve conditions inside the cemetery.

Several family members were disturbed by what they saw inside the mausoleum.

It all started after a viewer emailed Local 4 saying he couldn't believe what he saw as he went to pay his respects to his bother inside the mausoleum.

The cremains and caskets were left out in the open in a public area inside the mausoleum at the Evergreen Cemetery in Detroit.

The man, who asked Local 4 to conceal his identity, said he was stunned by what he saw. His brother's final resting spot is not far from where he said cremains sat on a table.

"It hurt me. It hurt me so bad that I contacted you guys," the man said.

Since the report aired Friday, a few things have happened. First, the cemetery contacted Local 4 and said the cremains would properly be stored and items that weren't supposed to be in the public memorial areas would be removed.

Next, Local 4 alerted state investigators about what was spotted inside. It will now be up to the state to determine if a full investigation should be opened, but we made it clear to cemetery employees that what was seen was upsetting, and they were hopeful something would be done to improve conditions.

Again, the cemetery assured Local 4 work would begin right away to move the remains to a secure storage location. The doors of the mausoleum were locked Monday.

