Expired foods found at Metro Detroit supermarket with history of health violations

DETROIT - Local 4's Help Me Hank uncovered serious hazards inside a Detroit supermarket. Customers and state investigators are taking notice.

The grocery store on Harper Avenue near Van Dyke Avenue has a history of violations and unfortunately, some of the problems remain.

Hidden cameras rolled inside the Kit Kat Grocery Store in Detroit after a tipster sent an email asking for an investigation into what was being sold inside. What Help Me Hank discovered was a surprise.

Customers were concerned to find food that was expired. Help Me Hank found Sister Schubert rolls that expired in April 2015, Jimmy Dean sausage with a use-by date of September 2016 and bologna that expired on Aug. 29, 2017.

A box of Betty Crocker potatoes was sealed with Scotch tape and had a best if used by date of November 2017.

The state of Michigan has investigated the store before, and the results weren't good. Previous inspections uncovered products visibly damaged by being dried out. Some packaged products were grossly expired.

A previous inspection revealed that the meat room wasn't adequately cleaned and that a variety of food products were expired.

So far, there have been no other reports of customers getting sick from eating the food at the supermarket.

You can see Hank Winchester's confrontation with a store employee and the owner's response to the findings in the video posted above.

