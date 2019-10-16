Help Me Hank gets dangerous utility pole taken down near Detroit elementary school

DETROIT - Parents and students were worried about a dangerous utility pole near a Detroit school, so Help Me Hank stepped in to help get it removed.

Kendra Robinson's daughter, Takayla, is a fourth-grader at Legacy Charter Academy east of the Conant Gardens neighborhood in Detroit.

"Yes, I love it," Robinson said. "Beautiful teachers, beautiful principal and everything."

The school is next to a public park. Robinson and her daughter walk to and from school every day.

But parents were getting concerned about a utility pole that had a big hole at the base. The only thing keeping it up was some wood, and it was like that for months, parents said.

"It scared me a lot," Robinson said. "A kid might slip and fall under that."

When parents complained, school officials taped off the area with caution tape, but that wasn't enough.

"Someone really needs to come out and fix that pole," Robinson said. "That's very dangerous."

Local 4 Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester was concerned a student could run into the pole with a bicycle or a strong storm could bring it crashing down.

Help Me Hank called DTE Energy, but it wasn't the company's pole. DTE officials put Local 4 in touch with Detroit's Public Lighting Authority, and within days, the pole was taken down.

Parents were relieved to see the walk to school would be much safer for students.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.