Help Me Hank sparks new state investigation into Detroit basement braces operation

DETROIT - Help Me Hank's shocking hidden camera report exposing a woman performing illegal dental operations at her home has gotten attention from police and state investigators.

In the hidden camera footage and advertisements on Facebook and Instagram, cheap dental work is offered. But the woman performing the procedures isn't licensed, as our undercover producer learned on the porch of her home.

Many Local 4 viewers shared their thoughts on the story, most outraged and concerned about the patients. Many were stunned that the operations were really happening.

But the woman might not be the only one offering back-alley braces.

Local 4 was flooded with tips showing ads of people also doing dental work from their homes, or some willing to travel to patients.

Dr. Robert DiPilla, a trusted and respected cosmetic dentist with offices in Detroit, Birmingham and New York, was stunned to learn about the scheme.

"You could have TMJ (temporomandibular joint disorder) issues, muscle spasms," DiPilla said. "You can have loose teeth. You can have teeth that can come out."

Since the story aired, Detroit police and the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs have received complaints and started the investigative work to learn about the dental danger.

"If the statute requires you to have a license, you need to be licensed," said Cheryl Pezon, the director of licensing of the state. "You shouldn't perform that work without that license."

Investigators can't talk about the specifics of the case, but doing the dental work without proper licensing is a felony in Michigan.

Right now, officials are working to learn if the well-being of patients was affected by the case.

You can always work to learn more about your health care provider. Click here for one simple step to verify the license of someone in the medical field.

