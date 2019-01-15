Help Me Hank's Shutdown Survival Guide: Resources for federal workers

Help Me Hank is hosting an all-day event on Wednesday to help government workers impacted by the ongoing government shutdown.
All day Wednesday, Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will offer insight and resources for workers who are trying to stay afloat without getting a paycheck. More than 5,000 workers are impacted by the shutdown in Michigan.
Some of the topics we'll be covering include:
- Freebies being offered by companies, retailers and stores to help
- How to preserve your credit
- How to handle your taxes
- What to do about mortgage or rent payments
- How to handle medical bills
- Nonprofits that are helping out
We want to hear from you. Email Help Me Hank at HelpMeHank@ClickOnDetroit.com with your questions and we'll do our best to answer them.
Watch Local 4 News starting at Noon on Wednesday for the latest information.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.