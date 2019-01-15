Help Me Hank's Shutdown Survival Guide: Resources for federal workers

Help Me Hank is hosting an all-day event on Wednesday to help government workers impacted by the ongoing government shutdown.

All day Wednesday, Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will offer insight and resources for workers who are trying to stay afloat without getting a paycheck. More than 5,000 workers are impacted by the shutdown in Michigan.

Some of the topics we'll be covering include:

Freebies being offered by companies, retailers and stores to help

How to preserve your credit

How to handle your taxes

What to do about mortgage or rent payments

How to handle medical bills

Nonprofits that are helping out

We want to hear from you. Email Help Me Hank at HelpMeHank@ClickOnDetroit.com with your questions and we'll do our best to answer them.

Watch Local 4 News starting at Noon on Wednesday for the latest information.

