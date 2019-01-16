Help Me Hank's shutdown survival guide: Deals, freebies for federal workers

DETROIT - Federal workers say they’re concerned with how to make ends meet, pay their bills and put food on the table.

There are some companies and restaurants hoping to ease the stress with deals and freebies for federal workers affected by the shutdown.

Verizon: The company says it will waive late fees. It also has a “Promise to Pay” program which lets federal workers set future payment dates. Click here to find out how to access this program.

Sprint: Customer Care will work with employees needing short-term payment solution. Click here for more information.

AT&T: The phone company will adjust late fees and provide extensions for workers not getting a paycheck. Click here for more.

T-Mobile: Workers can call T-Mobile about deferring payments. Click here to find out how.

US Bank: The bank created a low-rate loan for federal workers affected by the shutdown. Click here for more information. They have also established a special phone line for federal workers: 877-760-6046.

Chase Bank: It will automatically waive or refund overdraft monthly service fees until the shutdown ends. Federal employees affected by the partial government shutdown can call a special line to discuss their options: 1-888-356-0023.

Wells Fargo: The company says it is “here to help customers who are experiencing hardship as a result of the federal government shutdown." Click here for more.

Bank of America: Federal workers can contact Bank of America through a special line -- 844-219-0690 -- to discuss their options. Click here for information.

Discover: The credit card company says eligible workers can contact the company asking to skip a payment and have the interest charges reversed if a payment is missed.

Toarmina’s Pizza: The restaurant in Ann Arbor is offering free lunch to federal employees during the week, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Union Joints: The local restaurant group is offering free mac n' cheese for an employee and one family member every Monday. These restaurants include Clarkston Union, Union Woodshop, Vinsetta Garage, Fenton Fire Hall, Gran Castor and others.

Blue Nile Ethiopian restaurant: The Ferndale restaurant is offering 14 free meals per day, first come, first served.

Rosetta Stone: For federal workers looking to learn a new skill, Rosetta Stone is offering a free three-month online subscription to learn a new language. Click here for more information.

Here’s a resource from Michigan representatives for those who still have questions.

Visit this page throughout the shutdown, we will update with more freebies, deals and government resources as they come in.

