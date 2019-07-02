Helping Wayne apartment residents living with rats, no air conditioning

WAYNE, Mich. - Help Me Hank was called to rescue seniors living in a Wayne apartment complex with rats and no air conditioning.

The tenants were desperate for help and said they're dealing with unlivable conditions, so they called Local 4's Hank Winchester to investigate.

The building is the Newberry Square Lofts in Wayne. Residents said there are gaping holes in the walls, no air conditioning and rats moving in.

Residents said the construction mess in the hall has been an issue for four months. They said there are rat droppings everywhere.

One resident said she's been without air conditioning for months. She said there were big holes in the walls and ceiling that are just covered by plastic.

Hank spoke with the owner of the apartment complex. She said work is getting underway now and will be completed by July 22. Local 4 will be at the apartment to make sure everything gets done.

