New report shows food violations at current, former Detroit sports venues

DETROIT - For fans attending a sporting event, hot dogs, pizza and cold beer are all part of what make the stadium experience enjoyable.

But a new report from ESPN shows some of the stadiums have serious food violations, and that includes the Detroit venues.

Fans don't necessarily go to sporting events for the food, but it's an important part of the experience. What was discovered inside some of the Detroit stadiums is surprising.

Beer, brats and fries are among the foods and drinks people crave during a game at Ford Field, Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

When ESPN took a look at 107 stadiums across the country, it found several issues with food safety.

The Palace of Auburn Hills came in at No. 106 due to out-of-date food, including a gallon of milk past the expiration date, workers not using hairnets in the kitchen and copper-lined cups used for drinks after the cups were banned due to health issues.

Joe Louis Arena came in at No. 77 on the list due to violations such as workers not using hairnets or gloves and raw fish being stored outside a cooler.

Comerica Park was No. 61. The violations included out-of-date food and an employee who was caught not washing her hands after using the bathroom. Cold foods, such as pasta salad, were seen being kept too warm, according to the report.

The new Little Caesars Arena came in at No. 50 with violations such as out-of-date food and meat being kept too cold.

Ford Field was No. 32 with violations such as raw burger contamination, customers self-serving condiments without utensils and a dirty hot chocolate machine.

When the inspection reports came out, the mistakes were fixed. The report doesn't mean the food is currently unsafe.

Click here for a full list of the Detroit stadiums and their violations.

