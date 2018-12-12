Officials throughout Metro Detroit warn of this year's holiday scams

DETROIT - The holiday season is well underway, and that means scammers are looking to take advantage of people's generosity.

Help Me Hank is working with Metro Detroit police and the Better Business Bureau to reveal the scams targeting residents right now.

Learning about scams can save families thousands of dollars, especially with fake donation scams becoming more popular. Thieves are targeting residents from several different angles with the goal of ripping them off.

The most common issue around the holiday is thieves stealing packages from porches, but now they're also becoming high tech, trying to reach out to people with fake shipping information.

Melanie Duquesnel with the BBB said the goal for scammers is to get people to click on a fake link and steal their personal information.

Another popular scam at this time of year, when so much money is being exchanged, is cash app scams. Many people use apps, such as Venmo, to pay friends. But beware when using the app with a stranger, especially when buying something off Craigslist.

Facebook scams are always out there. Last holiday season, there was a gift exchange scam. Now there are new twists to get people's attention.

Thieves know many people are in the giving mood this time of year and police in Detroit, Rochester and Macomb County are hearing about fake donation scams.

Before giving to anyone asking for donations, residents should do their research online. People should call and ask questions before opening their wallets.

Anyone who has been victimized by scams should call their police department.

