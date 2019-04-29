Series of massive sinkholes creates major safety concern in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A series of massive sinkholes in Highland Park is creating big safety concerns in an area filled with children and popular with commuters.

Work is being done to repair the mess along Second Street, but not enough was being done to secure the area.

A total of three sinkholes have opened up, and one of the craters is big enough to swallow an entire car.

The road sees a lot of traffic, and children play nearby, experts said.

Only a few barrels were put in place, and there weren't barricades or signs in place to warn of the potential danger.

City officials took action after Help Me Hank called, putting up more signs, barrels and barricades. Work is being done to keep the area as safe as possible while officials investigate what's causing the road to crumble.

You can watch Hank Winchester's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.