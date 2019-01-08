State inspectors find violations at Hamtramck market with expired meat, open buckets of fish

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - State investigators made their way inside a Hamtramck grocery store after a Help Me Hank investigation revealed potential dangers.

Local 4's hidden camera captured discolored meat being sold well past the sell-by date at Bozek's Market, but that wasn't the only issue. State inspectors were quick to act after Hank Winchester's report.

Several viewers expressed concern about the meat and fish being sold at Bozek's. There were buckets of fish in the store without cover or protection.

"I bought meat there before and it was green," Becky, from Highland Park, said.

"Thanks for exposing this store," Diane, from Hamtramck, said. "I bought expired meat there and it worried me."

The manager insisted the market was up to code, but it wasn't, according to state officials.

During an inspection the day after Local 4's first report aired, state inspectors said there was a violation for self-serve fish that wasn't completely protected from possible environmental contaminants.

An employee was dedicated to monitor and serve customers with all self-serve items.

When Hank returned Monday, he spotted covers on the buckets and signage making it clear an employee was available to help.

During the first visit, there were many meat products that appeared to be discolored and smelly. Several were still for sale well after the sell-by date.

State inspectors said hotdogs were being sold without labels and being sold in the wrong area. There were also several meat products sold with dates longer than a reasonable amount of time, inspectors said.

There was a violation for a lack of signage to warn people they were in an area where reduced meats are being sold, and the meat products in the area were quickly moved by management to the reduced, out-of-date area in the cooler section, officials said.

State inspectors told Help Me Hank they acted right away after hearing about the report. In fact, the team from the state was inside the next morning.

Managers were eager to fix any violations and willing to work with the state to make sure issues were corrected as soon as possible, officials said.

