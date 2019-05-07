Walmart launches first online pet pharmacy

Looking for an easier alternative for getting your pet's prescriptions? Walmart has the solution.

Starting Tuesday, May 7th Walmart is launching it's first ever on-line pet pharmacy.

You can order and purchase pet prescriptions all at the click of a button and have it delivered straight to your door.

The company works directly with veterinarians to fill orders and carries more than 300 brands of medication for dogs, cats, horses, and livestock.

That's not all they're doing for their customer's furry friends... They also will soon stock in-store pharmacies with the top 30 most requested pet meds, offer more wholesome pet foods and are expanding in-store vet clinics.

You can order your pet prescriptions here.

