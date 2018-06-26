Which are the best sprays to fight bug bites this summer?

DETROIT - Bug bites can ruin the summer, so choosing the right bug spray is critical.

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that tick- and mosquito-borne diseases are on the rise, tripling since 2004. That makes insect repellent more important than ever.

To keep bugs from biting, Consumer Reports says these insect repellent active ingredients are key: DEET, picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus.

"Those three ingredients were the only ones that we found to be effective against mosquitoes and, based on our past testing, ticks," said Trisha Calvo, of Consumer Reports.

It doesn't matter whether you use lotions, sprays or wipes. Consumer Reports' annual review of bug sprays found that the concentration of active ingredients is what's crucial to lasting protection.

Repellents should have 15 to 30 percent DEET, 20 percent picaridin or 30 percent oil of lemon eucalyptus.

"Unlike sunscreen, you don't have to reapply insect repellent," Calvo said. "Just put in on in the morning, go about your business outside and then, at the end of the day, you can wash it off."

Experts said to apply sunscreen first and let it sink in before applying bug spray. They don't recommend products that combine the two.

Sunscreens should be reapplied every two hours, but applying bug spray that frequently would expose users to too many repellent chemicals, experts said.

Other than the oil of lemon eucalyptus, experts warn against most natural repellents because they don't work as well.

