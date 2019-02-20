Women demand refunds after massive Detroit party with male strippers moved to single hotel room

DETROIT - Two women who paid to go to what was advertised as a massive party with male strippers in Detroit were having a hard time getting refunds after the bash was moved to a single hotel room at the last minute.

Brandon Kingrenigad Ivy is behind some of the hottest parties in Detroit. He and his crew of male strippers throw big bashes in area lofts and venues.

Ivy was planning another big bash late last year, but it didn't go as planned. The party he promoted generated plenty of buzz. It was advertised as being at a big loft with several men.

On Facebook and Instagram, the event offers provocative pictures and teases a party atmosphere with the King of Cash surrounded by all the money he takes in as a performer and promoter.

One woman, named Britney, paid $40 for a ticket because she's a fan of the male dancers.

Another woman, named Jen, paid $100 to be a vendor and sell adult toys inside the loft.

"The vendor was $100," Jen said. "We paid it, and when it got closer to the party, he went MIA."

The party Ivy promoted turned out to be a bust, as the big venue that was promised fell through. The bash was moved to the Hawthorne Suite Hotel in Dearborn, but not into a ballroom or a hall. The male stripper party was moved into a single hotel room.

The firestorm on social media from those who had already purchased tickets and from vendors who paid even more money was instant and ugly.

"A couple weeks before he asked me if I still wanted to come and people wanted to buy tickets and I was, like, 'Don't miss out on money,'" Jen said. "So I cash app him the money for the tickets, and that was that. This is one of those bad situations where I trusted him and became screwed."

Britney also wanted a refund.

"I (asked) my friend, 'Do they have a clubhouse they rent out or something?' She said, 'Not that I know of,' and I said, 'I don't do hotel parties. I will need to get my money back,' and he said, 'OK,'" Britney said.

In text messages with Jen, Ivy said, "I'm a really good person. I'm going to give your deposit back." But Jen said he never did.

Since he's all over social media, Local 4's Hank Winchester sent Ivy a message and heard back right away. Ivy said he wanted to come share his side of the story.

"I always take care of the people," Ivy said. "It was a bad situation in this case."

"There were people who were angry," Hank said. "How do you respond to it?"

"I pray for them," Ivy said.

"But you need to take responsibility," Hank said.

"I definitely take responsibility," Ivy said.

Ivy said he doesn't scam people.

"Would you chalk this up as a bad experience?" Hank asked.

"It's a bad experience on both ends because of lack of communication," Ivy said.

"Was the hotel aware of what was happening?" Hank asked.

"They knew I had a party," Ivy said.

"Did they know you were selling tickets to have strippers in a hotel room?" Hank asked.

"No, they didn't," Ivy said.

"That could be, in itself, a problem," Hank said.

Ivy admitted he changed the venue at the last minute and the big bash was greatly downsized.

He also brought money to refund Jen.

One problem with paying for good or services using a cash app is that if the deal falls apart, the money is gone. Anyone who works as a vendor should demand a contract and make sure it's signed.

When buying tickets to an event, demand a receipt and pay with a credit card. If the plan changes, you might be able to get the money refunded by the credit card company.

