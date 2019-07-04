Here's what stores and restaurants are open, closed on 4th of July

Here's a list of stores and restaurants that are open or closed on this 4th of July holiday.

Stores open: Aldi, Bed Bath and Beyond, Best Buy, Big Lots, CV, Home Depot, Kmart, Kohl's, Lowe's, Meijer, Menards, Michaels, Nordstrom and Rack, PetSmart, Sam's Club, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods

Stores closed: Costco

Restaurants open: Applebees, Benihana, Bonefish Grill, Boston Market, Buca di Beppo, Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, California Pizza Kitchen, Chipotle, IHOP, Olive Garden, Panera Bread

Celebrate Independence Day with The Salvation Army

Save big at The Salvation Army thrift stores during the annual Fourth of July Sale. Visit any of the 35 southeast Michigan locations to enjoy 50 percent off men's, women's and children's clothing on Thursday, July 4. All stores will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the one day sale.

