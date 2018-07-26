How to get buy-one-get-one free tickets to Cedar Point

It's a great time to plan a trip to Cedar Point with a deal like this one.

The Ohio amusement park is offering "Christmas in July BOGO" tickets -- the deal expires Friday (July 27) at 9 a.m.

The tickets can be used between July 28 and August 12.

The deal: Buy one ticket for $72 and get one FREE! That's just $36 per ticket.

