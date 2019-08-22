135,810 pounds of poultry products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

DETROIT - About 135,810 pounds of poultry products have been recalled due to the risk that they have been contaminated with listeria, officials said.

Tip Top Poultry is recalling frozen, diced and mechanically separated ready-to-eat chicken that was produced Jan. 21, 2019. The products are fully cooked, officials said.

The products affected by the recall have the establishment number P-17453 inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the case, company officials said.

Affected products were shipped nationwide to hotels, restaurants and institutions.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency discovered the problem Saturday when a sample product tested positive for the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

Anyone who consumes contaminated food could get a serious infection. Older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems could be most at-risk, according to experts.

Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Institutions that still have these products in their freezers are asked not to serve them. The products should be thrown away or returned, officials said.

Customers with questions should call 770-973-8070.

Here's a list of the affected products:

Here are the labels of the affected products:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.