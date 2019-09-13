Ford issues safety recall for more than 330K Explorer vehicles

William Walker via CNN

DEARBORN, Mich. - Ford is recalling more than 310K vehicles in the U.S. for an improperly coined seat-frame edge.

Here's the info from Ford:

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2017 Ford Explorer vehicles for an improperly coined seat-frame edge. Affected vehicles are equipped with power seats and may have seat frames with sharp edges. Customers could come in contact with the sharp edges when reaching between the power front seat and center console, presenting the risk of injury.

Ford is aware of 31 reports of hand injuries attributed to this condition.

This action affects 311,907 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 23,380 in Canada and 3,045 in Mexico.

Affected vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Feb. 13, 2016, to Oct. 25, 2017.

Dealers will install flocked tape to the exposed edge and tab on the inboard side of the power seat frames. Customers are advised to use caution and avoid contact with the seat frame edge until the repair is completed. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S29.

