Packaged vegetables recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Some packaged vegetables from Green Giant, Trader Joe's and Signature Farms have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Affected products include butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and vegetable bowls manufactured by Growers Express that were distributed primarily to grocery stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Maine.

According to the Growers Express website, Butternut Squash Spirals from Trader Joe's in Michigan are affected. The package is 10.5 ounces and has as best-by date of June 28, 2019.

Listeria causes food poisoning symptoms but can be fatal to children and elderly people. It can cause pregnant women to miscarry.

No frozen or canned vegetables have been recalled.

Growers Express officials said it is sanitizing its factory and equipment.

