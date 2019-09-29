Tip Top ready-to-eat chicken, turkey recalled due to possible listeria contamination

© LAKANA

DETROIT - Ready-to-eat chicken and turkey from Tip Top Poultry has been recalled due to a possible listeria contamination.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the frozen, cooked, diced or shredded products were produced between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24 and sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The recalled products have “Est. P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

See a list of all recalled products below.

Multiple samples of products that were tested in Canada had Listeria monocytogenes. Numerous products are being recalled "out of an abundance of caution," according to the USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses from the poultry.

Listeriosis can cause:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

Diarrhea

Gastrointestinal symptoms

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

