🔒 Win 4 tickets to official Ford Fireworks rooftop party in Downtown Detroit on June 27

The 2022 Ford Fireworks are returning to Downtown Detroit on June 27, and we’re giving WDIV Insiders the chance to win tickets to the best view in the city.

The Ford Fireworks rooftop party is the place to be for the big show, located along the Detroit Riverfront. This casual event, held on the roof of the Center Parking Garage (414 Renaissance Dr. West) in Detroit, is the Parade Company’s annual fundraiser which helps to put on this great show along the Detroit River.

There is not a better seat anywhere to watch the show while enjoying the evening with friends, food and drink, up on the roof. The party sells out each year and is attended by hundreds of Detroit business and civic leaders and their families. It’s also where Local 4 broadcasts live during the pre-show and fireworks show every year.

Ad

WDIV Insiders can enter to win a four pack of tickets to a table on the rooftop. All you have to do is enter using the form below and you’ll be in the running!

Enter to win four Ford Fireworks rooftop party tickets below (not loading? click here):