Enter to win reserved seats for you and 3 guests to attend a special advance screening of ELEMENTAL! The screening is on Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00pm at the MJR Troy. Brought to you by Disney and Pixar’s Elemental. From the studio that brought you Toy Story, get ready to step out of your element. Disney and Pixar’s Elemental. In theaters June 16. Tickets available now. #Elemental
🔒 Enter to win an early screening of ‘ELEMENTAL’
Insiders can see it before it hits theaters on June 16.
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.