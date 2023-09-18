🔒 Enter to win an early screening of ‘The Exorcist: Believer’

Insiders can enter to watch THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER at WDIV's advance screening before it hits theaters October 6th.

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own.

But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia O’Neill), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

Enter to win a pair of tickets to our advance screening on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. at a later-specified theater in Metro Detroit.

Enter the giveaway below:

Watch the trailer below: