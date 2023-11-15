🔒 Enter to win 4 tickets to AURORA at Glenlore Trails

The holiday season is among us and with that comes the return of AURORA, an immersive wintery outdoor holiday experience through an enchanted forest filled with holiday lights and holiday sounds that is perfect for all ages. Guests will be amazed and entertained as they stroll through over ½ million festive lights, exciting displays, interactive experiences and games, holiday sounds and much more, all throughout the one-mile-long wonderous holiday themed night walk. In addition, Santa’s personal mailbox will be in place at ticket check-in for children to bring their letters with special delivery to the North Pole.

AURORA runs Thursday through Sunday evenings from November 17 to December 30.

Insiders can enter to win a family 4-pack of tickets to experience AURORA at Glenlore Trails.

