Enter to win: $3,000 Gardner White Gift Card

Insiders, we’ve heard you loud and clear.

Our website did not perform as we expected during the big Gardner White sweepstakes in America’s Thanksgiving Parade last week. A third-party vendor we use for contests had a significant server issue, which slowed things down, but at the end of the day, it’s on us.

We value your time, and the experience was not good enough. We’re working to make sure future contests are much easier to enter.

In the meantime, we’re launching a new $3,000 Gardner White sweepstakes that you can enter below. We want everyone who wanted to enter to have another chance to win without technical difficulties. The contest runs until Thursday at 12 p.m.

Thanks for being an Insider, we appreciate your support!

