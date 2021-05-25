Get a better night’s sleep with this supportive gel cooling pillow

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

With the continuing stress caused by the pandemic, doctors agree it has been the perfect storm that has troubled sleep.

People should not overlook the importance of getting enough sleep. Losing sleep, even an hour at night can impair your immune system. A scientific study published in 2009 showed that participants who slept less than seven hours were three times more likely to develop a cold.

The environment you create for yourself also affects how much quality sleep you get. Pillows are generally recommended when sleeping to help align one’s neck and spine in a natural position. However, all pillows are not created equal.

The Aloe Ice Pillow Gel is the perfect pillow for year-round use. Constructed from unique breathable gel foam, this pillow from Blu Sleep provides 3,000 times more airflow than other foam pillows. With increased airflow, natural body heat is dispersed. Say goodbye to the days of having to flip pillows for the cold side.

This pillow adapts to the shape of your body thanks to the polyurethane foam gel, perfect for any side sleepers. The Aloe Ice Pillow Gel is infused with soothing aloe vera oil to help you fall asleep. You can also sleep better knowing that the pillow comes with a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Sleep through the night in comfort with the Aloe Ice Pillow Gel, now on sale for $109.

