Learn ASL for only $35 with this highly rated all-in-one sign language bundle

Did you know that American sign language is currently the fifth-most used language in the United States? It’s true and just like other spoken languages, ASL has its own rules when it comes to grammar. But it’s relatively easy to learn the basics, especially if you have the opportunity to take a few classes.

The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle, now on sale for just $34.99, is a great choice for those wanting to learn American sign language. This 13-course bundle has 29 hours of training from beginner to advanced.

You’ll start off in the first beginner course where you learn all about the origins of ASL, and then you’ll dive into learning the alphabet and finger-spelling, colors, animals, foods and drinks, family signs, feelings, professions, verbs, and key nouns.

Next, you’ll take a look at ASL for business. This course is designed to teach students basic business terms and vocabulary within American Sign Language. Other courses in this bundle will zero in on things such as signing emotions, combining pronouns in your vocabulary, finger-spelling exercises, and mastering the manual alphabet.

There’s also a course fully dedicated to learning how to create complete sentences using numbers, pronouns, verbs, and animal signs. As an added bonus, you’ll have unlimited access to all the 4.8 out of 5 star-rated courses in this bundle for life, so you can brush up on your skills as needed.

This American sign language course is led by skilled Intellezy Trainers. Intellezy’s online videos and quick reference guides are designed to educate and empower individuals. Their library, recognized by top influencers such as eLearning Journal and The Craig Weiss Group, provides dynamic and task-focused videos right at your fingertips, right when you need them.

If you’re ready to explore the wonderful world of ASL, now is a great time to take advantage of this limited-time discount of 94% off the regular price of $618. This brings the cost of The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle down to only $34.99. And starting on September 3rd, we have our Labor Day sale running through the 10th discounting this bundle to $15!

